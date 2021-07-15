Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
