Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)’s share price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.14. 2,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $105.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 142,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

