Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 476.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

WLMIY stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Food Products, Feed and Industrial Products, Plantation and Sugar Milling, and Others. The Food Products segment engages in processing, branding, and distribution of a range of edible food products, which includes vegetable oil produced from palm and oilseeds, sugar, flour, rice, noodles, specialty fats, snacks, bakery, and dairy products.

