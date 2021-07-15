Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 213 ($2.78). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 209 ($2.73), with a volume of 6,307 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Wilmington in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.79. The stock has a market cap of £183.02 million and a P/E ratio of 31.19.

In other news, insider Helen Sachdev purchased 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington Company Profile (LON:WIL)

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

