Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Up 2.9%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 112,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 173,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

