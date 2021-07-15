WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.98

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 2410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

