Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $247.00

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 246.55 ($3.22), with a volume of 409252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.50 ($3.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 239.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

