Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

