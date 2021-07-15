WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $97.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

WNS stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.18. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,322. WNS has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.49.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 88,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

