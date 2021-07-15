Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter worth about $867,000.

NYSE:SCR opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 350.92% and a negative return on equity of 267.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

SCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Score Media and Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

