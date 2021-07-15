Woodline Partners LP Buys New Shares in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFAQU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in AF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,512,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,804,000.

Get AF Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AFAQU opened at $9.94 on Thursday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for AF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.