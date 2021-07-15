Woodline Partners LP Has $2.04 Million Stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,299 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.13% of C4 Therapeutics worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,754,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.66. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C4 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,510 shares of company stock worth $625,804.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

