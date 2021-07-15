Woodline Partners LP Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.45% of Lava Therapeutics B.V. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

LVTX opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($12.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($12.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lava Therapeutics B.V. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. Company Profile

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

