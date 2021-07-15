Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 119,334 Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 119,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNCH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FNCH opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

