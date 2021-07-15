Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 150,000 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

