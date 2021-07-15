Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $221,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy bought 636 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.80 per share, with a total value of $74,920.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,982,087 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $110.40 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.32.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

