Woodline Partners LP Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 283,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Revolve Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 22,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Revolve Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVLV opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.66.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,915.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,612,085 shares of company stock worth $91,473,503 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVLV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.69.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

