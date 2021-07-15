Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $108.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of OTCMKTS WWLNF opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Worldline has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.53.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

