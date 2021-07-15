XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on XPEV. lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

XPEV stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,522,216. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.21.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth $69,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.