xRhodium Price Tops $1.11 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. In the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $108.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005855 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004873 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000489 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00034310 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001068 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

