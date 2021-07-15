Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 1,233,254 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XTNT. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Xtant Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Xtant Medical by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 251,002 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

