Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells $1,658,881.48 in Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton sold 13,966 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $1,658,881.48.

NYSE:XYL opened at $121.01 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.87 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.93.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

