Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,488,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 197,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,177,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on YMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

