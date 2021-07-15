Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yalla Group Limited provides voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform principally in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Yalla Group Limited is based in DUBAI, UAE. “

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -804.50. Yalla Group has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yalla Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Yalla Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Yalla Group by 930.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

