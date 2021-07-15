YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Saturday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.16. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.44.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

