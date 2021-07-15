Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $1.48 Million in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Alussa Energy Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.3% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Alussa Energy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alussa Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALUS remained flat at $$9.50 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,219. The company has a market capitalization of $341.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

