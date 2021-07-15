Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 136,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. NiSource makes up 2.8% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI remained flat at $$25.18 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,307. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

