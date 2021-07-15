Yaupon Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 322.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares during the quarter. Denbury makes up 6.0% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of Denbury worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth about $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,241,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $41,308,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $38,423,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,086,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury alerts:

NYSE:DEN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.73. 3,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.51.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The firm had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.