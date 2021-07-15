Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,123.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 202,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

