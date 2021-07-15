Yiheng Capital Management L.P. Has $111.79 Million Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Himax Technologies accounts for 5.1% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $111,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 156.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.65. 13,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,153. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

