Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) Shares Sold by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 3.64% of Yunhong International worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 105,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74,092 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong International by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 36,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong International in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZGYH opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Yunhong International has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

