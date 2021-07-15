Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report sales of $5.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.20 billion. ManpowerGroup posted sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.11.

ManpowerGroup stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ManpowerGroup has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

