Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Post $2.91 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.00. Norfolk Southern reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $11.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

NSC opened at $261.76 on Friday. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $179.16 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.80. The company has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

