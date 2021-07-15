Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Announce $1.53 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Walmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.65. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walmart.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,602,603 shares of company stock worth $3,980,510,351 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 48,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT opened at $141.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $396.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.88.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walmart (WMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.