Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $323.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post sales of $323.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $281.26 million and the highest is $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 59.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

WPM opened at $45.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.37. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

