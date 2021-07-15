Zacks: Analysts Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $61.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. SoftVest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $14,095,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 6,530.0% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,162,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,646 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 150.3% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 461,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 277,283 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,832,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

