Zacks: Analysts Expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.21 Million

Equities analysts expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to report $478.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $466.00 million and the highest is $490.84 million. HEICO posted sales of $386.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.88.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in HEICO by 193.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $2,521,000. 25.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 268,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,866. HEICO has a twelve month low of $93.33 and a twelve month high of $148.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

