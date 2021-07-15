Zacks: Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to announce $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.56. Square reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,073,985 shares of company stock valued at $247,937,701. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,378,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 662.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 231,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,434,000 after buying an additional 201,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $117.00 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 336.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.41.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

