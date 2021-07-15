Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.89 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $614.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSTO. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

VSTO stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

