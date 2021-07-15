Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $9.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.87.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total transaction of $767,697.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,874,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,079,151.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,120,997 shares of company stock valued at $256,800,351 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $236.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $239.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

