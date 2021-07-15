Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $669.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

HOG stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 1,568,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,369. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

