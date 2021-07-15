Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to post $30.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.02 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $23.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year sales of $109.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.36 million, with estimates ranging from $121.40 million to $127.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $996,733.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,657.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 1,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,831. The firm has a market cap of $616.56 million, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.52. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.