Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to post $197.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.90 million. Stamps.com reported sales of $206.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year sales of $787.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $775.20 million to $800.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $856.27 million, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $891.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $321.50 on Monday. Stamps.com has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $325.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Bradford Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $6,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,771,190 in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Stamps.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stamps.com by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Stamps.com by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

