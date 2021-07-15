Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,499,266 shares of company stock worth $55,685,384. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth approximately $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after buying an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $9.36 on Monday. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

