Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $0.97. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

