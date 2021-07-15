Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.22. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $14.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.72 to $15.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,393 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,383,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $1,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $385.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.93. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $396.23.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.