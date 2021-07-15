Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will report $2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83. Diamondback Energy posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,373.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $16.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 74,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,065. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.10. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

