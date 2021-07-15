Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.41). Exagen reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on XGN. Cowen lifted their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 647,104 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,461,000 after buying an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in Exagen by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 451,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 135,271 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,000,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,551,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,759. The company has a market cap of $234.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

