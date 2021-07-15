Zacks: Brokerages Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 95 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.99 million, a P/E ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

