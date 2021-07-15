Zacks: Brokerages Expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,446. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.