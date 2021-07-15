Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 target price on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $339,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,283 shares of company stock worth $892,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after purchasing an additional 147,125 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.89.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

